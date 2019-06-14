Anthroposophic Health_Winter 2019_Women’s Health

LILIPOH, Winter 2019

Special Section on Women's Heath authored by members of the Association for Anthroposophic Medicine & Therapies in America (AAMTA)



(click the links below and the pdf version of the article will automatically download)

Cinderella-Aschenputtel Viewed Through Anthroposophy, Cathy Marconi

Fostering Your Warmth and the Warmth of Those Around You, Elizabeth Sustick, RN

Osteoporosis, Andrea Rentea, MD and Ross Rentea, MD

Effects of Anthroposophic Therapeutic Speech on Primary Dysmenorrhea, Leila Basmajian