Grief is the Price of Love

Excerpt from See No Stranger by Valarie Kaur[1]

Grief is the price of love. Loving someone means that one day, there will be

grieving. They will leave you, or you will leave them. The more you love, the

more you grieve. Loving someone also means grieving with them. It means letting

their pain and loss bleed into your own heart. When you see that pain coming,

you may want to throw up the guardrails, sound the alarm, raise the flag, but you

must keep the borders of your heart porous in order to love well. Grieving is an

act of surrender.

Many of us are taught to avoid grief and to fear suffering and death. Our

dead are wheeled out of sight, their bodies incinerated behind crematorium walls

or buried beneath sterile marble tile. But grieving openly is an ancient practice. In

our blood lie memories of ancestors who participated in grief rituals in all corners

of the world: drums and fire, music and moaning, incense and incantations,

bodies burned in moonlight, ashes poured into silver waters. We know how to

grieve. We just have to remember it. The wisdom across faith traditions is that

grieving is done in community.

Grief does not come in clean stages: It is more like the current of a river,

sweeping us into new emotional terrain, twisting and turning unexpectedly. In one moment we need to cry and rage, in another we feel nothing at all, and in another

we feel a sense of acceptance, until we find ourselves one day sobbing on the

steering wheel of a car as a song plays on the radio. Grief has no end really. There

is no fixing it, only bearing it. The journey is often painful, but suppressing grief

is what causes the real damage—depression, loneliness, isolation, addiction, and

violence. When we are brave enough to sit with our pain, it deepens our ability to

sit with the pain of others. It shows us how to love them.

Some forms of grief are impossible to bear alone. In the wake of trauma,

when it feels like we’re thrown into a hole, we need to be able to tell the story of

what happened in order to return to a sense of community. We must be able to

say: This was wrong and must not happen again. Telling the story is the prerequisite to justice. But for the story to matter, someone we trust must be listening. It is not easy to listen. A story of violence is like “a living presence transmitted in real time, entering the body of those who are listening,” says Elizabeth Rosner, the daughter of Holocaust survivors. “Something entirely unbearable that must, somehow, be borne, and then passed on.”[2] But it is worth it.

Grieving together, bearing the unbearable, is an act of transformation: It brings

survivors into the healing process, creates new relationships, and energizes the

demand for justice. We come to know people when we grieve with them through

stories and rituals. It is how we build real solidarity, the kind that shows us the

world we want to live in—and our role in fighting for it.

Valarie Kaur is a renowned civil rights leader, lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, educator, innovator, and best-selling author of See No Stranger. She is the founder of the Revolutionary Love Project, where she leads a movement to reclaim love as a force for justice. https://valariekaur.com/

[1] Valarie Kaur, See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love. (One World, 2020), 43-4.

[2] Elizabeth Rosner, Survivor Café: The Legacy of Trauma and the Labyrinth of Memory

(Berkeley, Counterpoint, 2017), 32.